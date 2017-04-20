Woman injured after degree college Pulwama students pelt stones on vehicles in Kaloosa

Pulwama,April20:A woman was injured after students protesting against last week’s crackdown on Degree College Pulwama pelted stones on vehicles in Kaloosa area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Witnesses said that a woman was injured after being hit by a stone on his head.

She was shifted to District Hospital Bandipora for treatment, where her condition is stated to be stable, they said.

The crackdown on Pulwama college last Saturday left over fifty students injured, triggering an unprecedented show of solidarity by students across the Kashmir valley.