Woman from Jalandhar, Punjab who was allegedly sold and tortured in Saudi Arabia to return to India

New Delhi ,May30: A 55-year-old woman from Jalandhar, Punjab who was allegedly sold and tortured in Saudi Arabia after going to the West Asian country on a three-month tourist Visa in January shall be returning back to India on Wednesday after the matter came to the notice of the Indian government courtesy her husband Kulwant making an appeal to external affairs ministry, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.

Reacting to a Hindustan Times story in a tweet, Swaraj said Sukhwant Kaur, who had gone to the west Asian country on a three-month tourist visa in January would be returning on a Sharjah-Mumbai Air Arabia flight. She is expected to reach at 4.15am on Wednesday.

In January, Sukhwant, 55, a resident of Ajtani village of Nurmahal, was taken to Saudi Arabia on a three-month visa by a Delhi-based agent. “On May 7, my wife called me up from a hospital in Hail City of Saudi Arabia. She said the travel agent had sold her to a local resident and she was forced to work as a slave in his house and was being badly treated and even tortured,” he said.

She was admitted to hospital and the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia assured all help to the family after Kulwant made an appeal to Sushma Swaraj on Twitter.

“My wife Sukhwant Kaur is in trouble. She wants to come back home but her passport is with a travel agent who has disappeared now,” Kulwant Singh told Hindustan Times.