Woman kidnaps 4 year old cousin with boyfriend’s help in Jodhpur

JODHPUR,Oct17: Inspired by a crime-based serial in television, a girl kidnapped her 4-year-old cousin from his home with a view to make fortune out of the large amount of money which the boy’s father had brought home a few days back.

But before she could fulfil her ambition, the police reached her and took the boy from a place 13 kilometres away from his residence on Sunday evening. The girl was caught roaming with her two accomplices, one of whom was her boyfriend.

The police arrested all the three accused and are now searching for the fourth accused who is believed to be privy to this kidnapping plan.

DCP (West) Sameer Kumar Singh said that Ritesh Bhandari from Mansaroavar colony was in finance business and his niece Purnisha (23) knew that recently he had brought home a huge cash. “She shared the information with her boyfriend Mayank Mehta (20), who was pursuing engineering in a private college here and both of them planned to extract some amount from the cash brought in by her maternal uncle,” he said.

They also involved another friend Maynak Sindal (20), also an engineering student, and planned to kidnap Ritesh’s son Yug (4).

“As per the plan, Purnisha reached his home on Sunday afternoon and took Yug with her saying her parents that she was taking him for a ride at about 3.30 pm,” Singh said.

She then joined both Mehta and Sindal, who were waiting for her and headed towards Mahamandir area, from where Mehta made a ransom call to Ritesh demanding Rs. 50 lac in return of Yug.

Terrified Ritesh immediately informed the police, who rattled by the series of kidnapping incidents in the city in recent past, swung into action and formed a team comprising four police stations.

Working on different leads based on the call locations and inquiry from the family members of Yug, police finally traced all the three accused and the boy from a small park in Mahamandir locality by the dusk and brought all of them to the police station.

Singh said that Mehta was desperately looking for ways to get money to enjoy a lavish lifestyle and when Purnisha shared the information of money at her maternal uncle, both of them saw an opportunity there in order to meet their financial needs and enjoy a lavish lifestyle.