Woman kills mother’s pregnant neighbour for complaining about untimely played loud music

Washington, June 4: According to reports, Shanika went to visit her mum at her home on March 5th when the mum complained about her neighbour who always disturbed her by playing loud music constantly. Shanika then confronted the neighbour who was just a week far from expecting her third child. A shouting match ensued and Shanika brought out a gun and threatened Tamecca with it. Shanika’s mum rushed over to stop her daughter from harming her neighbour and begged her to stop. Before leaving, Shanika fired a warning shot in the air and told Tamecca to watch her back.

However, Shanika returned to her mother’s house the next day and went straight to the back door of Perry’s home to confront the pregnant lady again. Another shouting match ensued and Shanika’s mum ran to the scene once more and this time positioned herself between her daughter and Tamecca. By this time, Shanika was holding a gun. The mum begged her to drop the gun but instead of doing that, she reached over her mother’s shoulder and fired a single shot, hitting Perry in the chest in front of her two small children. Tamecca was rushed to the hospital where she died.

One of the FBI’s in charge of the case disclosed that, the victim was within a week of giving birth when the accused mother told her daughter that, Perry had always been disturbing her with loud music at unreasonable hours. Adding that, Shanika believed that the victim had somehow disrespected her or her mother. She was arrested over the weekend and now faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child, and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. She’s being held in the Cumberland County Jail without bond until federal agents arrive to escort her back to Wisconsin.

Source: naij.com