Woman led spiritual organization, Brahma Kumaris, organise Rajyog and Swachh Bharat convention

New Delhi, September 18: The woman led spiritual organization, Brahma Kumaris, organized a convention named ‘Ancient Rajyoga for a healthy and happy Bharat’ at Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Sunday. Around 30,000 people took part in the convention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the Brahma Kumaris for organising the event and congratulated the organization by sending a letter which read “Yoga is a wonderful way to remain healthy. Yoga is about both fitness and wellness. It is a passport to health assurance. My heartfelt congratulations for organising this mega yoga event and I extend my best wishes for the successful conduct of the national convention.”

The event included several cultural programmes including music, songs and classical dances.

Supreme Court Justice A. K. Sikri, and Manoj Tewari, President, Delhi BJP, were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

The dignitaries felicitated Dadi Janki, head of the Brahma Kumaris organisation who is now 102 years of age.

Also in attendance was Dr HR Nagendra, founder and spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, who emphasised upon the importance of meditations to maintain a high state of wellness to deal with a number of diseases, the majority of which start in the mind.

The purpose of the convention was to seek the participation of the attendees towards promoting a ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’ of the mind.

Dadi Janki, the head of the organisation said: “Rajyoga is all about the reality of who we are and to whom we belong, and the connection between the soul and the Supreme Soul. (ANI)