Woman lover kidnaps bridegroom at gun point from his marriage to another in Bundelkhand ,Uttar Pradesh

BUNDELKHAND (UTTAR PRADESH),May17: She pulled up in an SUV to the wedding venue. Then, with a revolver to the groom’s head, she made her point. “This man loves me, he is betraying me by marrying someone else. I will not allow this to happen.”

The 25-year-old woman was accompanied by about two young men, who abducted the groom from the mandap or altar and drove away with their hostage late on Tuesday night in Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh.

Locals say that Ashok Yadav, the groom who is still missing, met his captor a few months ago at work. They fell in love – some allege they are secretly married – but under pressure from his family, he agreed to marry a young woman of their choice.

As the Mahindra Scorpio pulled away, the bride, Bharti Yadav, inconsolable, cursed her luck and said she would not wish a similar punishment on even enemies.

Stunned guests listened in as the groom’s father, Ramhet Yadav, said, “There was definitely something suspicious about my son. When I tried to visit him in the town where he worked, he would not invite me to his home. Instead, we would meet at a temple and feed me at a food stall near there and then send me home.”

The bride’s family has registered a case of kidnapping for the groom. While police officials have promised justice, privately, more than one cop expressed admiration for the “Revolver Rani”. “What she did shows that there are some women who can teach laundon (young boys) that they will be punished for betrayal,” said one, asking not to be named.