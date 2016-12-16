Woman Major in Indian army commits suicide by service pistol in Bari-Brahmana ,Jammu

Srinagar,Dec16:A 36-year-old woman officer in the Indian Army allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in the head at her official residence in Bari-Brahmana cantonment near Jammu late on Thursday, police said on Friday.

The officer has been identified as Major Anita Kumari, wife of Kumar Anubhav, an engineer who lives in New Delhi.

Defence sources said that the officer, who belonged to Udaipur village in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, probably used her personal weapon to shoot herself.

“Circumstantial evidence suggest it to be a case of suicide. Her room was bolted from inside and we found the gunshot wound on her right temple. We also recovered a pistol from the crime scene,” Bari-Brahmana SHO Yashpal Singh said.

“It was her domestic help who informed us of some foul play because he told us that despite his repeated knocks, the officer did not open the door,” SHO added.

Sources said Kumari had a service of eight years in the army and was posted at Field Supply Depot 259 BD 1190 in Bari-Brahmana cantonment.

Her body has been taken to Government Medical College for post-mortem.