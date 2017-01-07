Woman molested and bitten by unknown man in Nagwara,Bangalore

BENGALURU, Jan 7: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly molested on Nagawara Main Road in north Bengaluru on Friday morning.

The woman, who was walking towards a bus stop, was attacked by an unidentified man around 6.30am, near Arabic College bus stop. He grabbed her and bit her, but took to his heels after she raised an alarm.

The incident comes within 24 hours of police commissioner Praveen Sood announcing the arrest of four men+ for allegedly molesting a woman in Kammanahalli on January 1, and warning `potential molesters’ of serious consequences.

The survivor of Friday morning attack, a private firm employee, was on her way to her workplace in Koramangala, when the incident took place. The culprit is said to have been stalking her, and followed her before attacking her.

The woman, a resident of Shivajinagar, was staying at a relative’s house in north Bengaluru as her mother was travelling, and her family thought it wouldn’t be safe for her to be alone at home. She was to reach her workplace at 7am.

The survivor suffered injuries, including a cut on her tongue, as she resisted the molester. She was admitted to Ambedkar Medical College and discharged later, after which she filed a complaint with K G Halli police.

Police booked a case under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 (outraging the modesty of the woman). “Based on the complaint registered by the woman, we have taken up a case and senior officers are personally monitoring the progress of the investigation,” a senior officer told TOI.

Although no CCTV footage of the attack is available, police recovered CCTV clips from a textile shop near the scene of crime. The clips show the alleged molester following the woman.

Abul Majeed Khan, the textile shop owner said: “I didn’t know about the incident, but later in the day , the girl and her mother came looking for footage. I showed them the camera footage. It didn’t show much, only the man following her. After she filed a complaint, police came and took the DVR.”