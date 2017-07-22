Woman in Mumbai’s Chembur area was killed after a coconut tree collapsed on her

Mumbai,July22:A woman in Mumbai’s Chembur area was killed after a coconut tree collapsed on her.

A coconut tree collapsed on a 57-year-old in woman in Chembur area of Mumbai, on Friday. The woman identified as Kanchan Nath, was out for a walk when the incident took place. Nath succumbed to the head injury this morning.

The gruesome incident was captured by the CCTV installed in the vicinity. Witnesses took her to the nearby hospital.

Nath was admitted in the ICU for head injury, but succumbed to death this morning at 3 AM

Chembur police will investigate if there is negligence in the case.

