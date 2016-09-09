Woman murders 4-month-old daughter in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 9: A woman allegedly murdered her four-month-old daughter here by slitting her throat as she wanted a male child, police said today.

Mahis body was found in a box at her house on August 26 following which a complaint was filed by the minors family, they said.

Following investigation, Mahis mother was arrested yesterday.

“A forensic test showed traces of blood in the mothers nails following which she was arrested yesterday,” police said, adding, the accused was unhappy as she wanted a boy.

Investigation revealed that no outsider entered the house when the girl was murdered. The mother was interrogated following which she “confessed” her crime, police claimed