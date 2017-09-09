Woman objects open urination, gets shot by two people

Noida/New Delhi, September 9: A 30-year old woman was fired in the abdomen after she argued against two drunk men urinating outside her house at Samsapur village in Gautam Buddha, according to the police. According to reliable sources, the police said that the incident took place in Dankaur area of Greater Noida around 12.15 am on Friday.

According to media reports, Farmood Ali Pundir, the Station House Officer of Dankaur police station said that “According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother-in-law, Sanjay and Om Veer, the two accused were urinating in front of the woman’s house around 8.30 pm on Thursday. She argued and both of them left the area. The men were drunk at the time. Sanjay and Om Veer, both of them returned after four hours later in a car and fired her. One bullet hit the woman in the abdomen.”

The police said that the woman was taken to the hospital where she underwent a surgery. Farmood Ali Pundir, said that “She is out of danger and her condition is stable. We are trying our best to nab the accused Efforts to nab the accused and they would be arrested soon. He added that a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered against the two accused at Dankaur police station.