Woman police win all women Brahma Kumari’s Sakhi Minithon marathon at Ghatkopar

Mumbai, Jan 30:Brahma Kumari’s Sakhi Minithon was organised in Ghatkopar on Sunday. The third edition of the all women marathon was organised by the Ghatkopar Centre of Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University.

According to the organisers, the marathon is organised to bring women of all age groups together and drive them to run for fun and for upholding their dignity.

Speaking about the marathon, founder of the marathon Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj said, “We wanted women to come out of their homes and have a liberating experience. Free health check-ups are also provided to women at this event. While registering the participants, we ask them to cast away lust, ego, attachment, greed, and anger as a participation fees, instead of paying money. This will eventually help them become better humans.”

This year the marathon was dedicated to one of the Brahmakumaris — Rajyogini Brahmakumari Nalini, since she turned 75.

The winner and the runners up of the marathon were — Varsha Bhavali (24), Sonaia Mokal (23), and Madhuri Deshmukh (20).

While the early morning warm up session was started by fitness guru Mickey Mehta, the minithon was flagged off by TV actor Sharad Malhotra.

“I have been participating since last year and I like participating in marathons. This year as well as last year I finished won the third position at the marathon. However, I have not lost hope and will participate next year too, with the aim to come first or second. I stay in Badlapur and like to travel to different parts of the city to take part in marathons,” said Madhuri Deshmukh.

While discussing her win, Bhavali, who is in Mumbai police, said, “This is my first year of participation. I am glad I was the first one to reach the finishing line. I workout regularly to keep myself fit and also take part in various sports.”

“For the last three years, women from the police department have been coming first. It is good to see their enthusiasm in participating in the minithon every year. We named the marathon ‘Sakhi’ because we all value friendship,” said Brahmakumar Nikunj.