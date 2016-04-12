Woman ‘raped’ on pretext of marriage in Haryana

April 12, 2016 | By :

Faridabad, Apr 12: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage after the accused befriended her on a social networking site in the district, police said today.

In her complaint to police, the victim said the accused, Akshaya, befriended her on Facebook about five years ago.

Slowly, it turned into a relationship and they started speaking over phone, a police spokesperson said.

Around four years ago, Akshaya proposed to marry the woman, allegedly established physical relationship with her and they started living together. The accused also used to demand money from her.

Even though the accused’s parents accepted their relationship, he refused to marry her following which the woman lodged a complaint yesterday, police said.

A case has been registered in this regard, they said.

Tags: ,
Related News
19 year old girl raped by Facebook friend
Change of mindset can end rape culture: Says BJP leader Kirron Kher
Gets pregnant after repeated rape; Teenager seeks court permission to end her life
Pak 8-year-old brutal rape: CCTV footage may offer lead in minor’s rape
Pakistani anchor host bulletin with daughter protesting 8-yr-old’s rape, murder
UP police arrest four with Rs 25 crore demonetised currency
Top