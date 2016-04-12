Woman ‘raped’ on pretext of marriage in Haryana

Faridabad, Apr 12: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage after the accused befriended her on a social networking site in the district, police said today.

In her complaint to police, the victim said the accused, Akshaya, befriended her on Facebook about five years ago.

Slowly, it turned into a relationship and they started speaking over phone, a police spokesperson said.

Around four years ago, Akshaya proposed to marry the woman, allegedly established physical relationship with her and they started living together. The accused also used to demand money from her.

Even though the accused’s parents accepted their relationship, he refused to marry her following which the woman lodged a complaint yesterday, police said.

A case has been registered in this regard, they said.