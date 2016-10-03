Woman returns cash found in Domino’s box, gets free pizzas for a year in US

California,Oct3:A woman from San Jose, US found herself in a similar position when she found a bundle of $5000 in a box of Domino’s Pizza. She soon found out that honesty does pay, and how.

The woman named Selena Avalos got in touch with Domino’s and informed them about the cash, while she was surprised how long it took them to get back and take the cash. But that’s not all, to show appreciation for her honesty, Domino’s has given her a year long supply of free pizzas.

On top of the appreciation and a delightful year long treat in store, Avalos also got a week off with pay from her employer, restoring faith in honesty and how it is a quality still appreciated in the world

