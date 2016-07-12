This Woman Sarpanch is making a change by ending Prostitution in her panchayat

Jaipur, July 12 :Ranjana Kaamdar is the elected representative of Jaisingpura panchayat located around 40 kilometres from Jaipur. She was born near Diggi Kalyanpura in Tonk district.

She lives in a town where women are dependent on prostitution in order to make a living. Being a sarpanch and given the opportunity, Ranjana has decided to create a change in the life of every woman in the village.

After she was declared as the sarpanch, many woman from the village came over to congratulate her and said, “you are fortunate that you have a husband and family. Our life is like hell; we are forced to be with different men. Sometimes, we can’t help but loathe ourselves. Kaamdar does consider herself a lucky woman. Being a Rajnat, a community that sends its daughters into commercial sex trade, she is truly privileged because she was able to finish school and get married’’, reported by The Better India.

The big opportunity came in hand when the position of sarpanch in Jaisingpura became reserved for a woman from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. It is surprising and an unusual occurrence that one of the key reasons behind her nomination as well as her victory was the support extended by the men in the community.

According to Karoline Davis, Head-Gender and Development, World Vision India, “The girls and women of the Rajnat community are extremely vulnerable and we realised that this can’t be addressed without reaching out to the men. So we started engaging with them through our Men Care initiative through which we have been able to create opportunities for greater interpersonal dialogue within the communities. The idea is to encourage them to explore their underlying beliefs, socio-cultural norms and traditional practices and come up with their own solutions and plans for social change”, reports The Better India.