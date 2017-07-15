Patiala,July15:In a video that has gone viral on the internet, a woman is seen being beaten up brutally with hockey sticks by her brother-in-law and his friends, allegedly for giving birth to a girl and over dowry demands.

The victim, Meena Kashyap, was married to Daljeet Singh and gave birth to a girl whom the latter’s family refused to accept, according to reports.

The family also started bothering the woman over dowry, following which she and her husband started living separately.

“We had complained about the issue last year itself but nothing was being done regarding that. They have been married for the past two years now and have a girl child. Their family asked Rs. seven lakh for dowry,” victim’s father told ANI.

The incident which took place yesterday proves that the evil of dowry is still deep-rooted in the soil of India.

A lawsuit was filed by the police against three people for threatening to kill the woman. The two accused were taken into custody later.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

