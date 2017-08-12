ERNAKULAM,August12: In broad day light a woman was stabbed to death at Kochi Cherai beach on Friday. The dead has been identified as Varahpuzha native Sheethal (30). The woman who sustained six stab injuries ran up to the nearby road, collapsed and died, according to eye witnesses.

Though she was rushed to hospital by resort employees in a nearby hotel, she succumbed to the injuries.

The woman is said to have gone to the beach with a man. He is suspected to have murdered her. The woman had been living separately from her husband for long, according to reports.

The body is being kept at a private hospital in Kochi