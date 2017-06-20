Woman techie allegedly hanged herself at her house at Sudershan Nagar in IT hub of Gachibowli.

HYDERABAD,June20: A woman, working with Bank of America, died under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad yesterday, the police said.

The woman allegedly hanged herself at her house in Sudershan Nagar in the IT hub of Gachibowli.

G Padmaja, who was working with Bank of America, allegedly committed suicide but her parents alleged she was murdered as her husband, a software engineer, had been harassing her for more dowry. She was married to a man working with Tech Mahindra, last year. Ms Padmaja allegedly ended her life last evening evening when she was alone at home. Her husband Girish Narasimha claimed that she was under depression.

However, her parents lodged a complaint with the police that their son-in-law murdered her and was presenting it as a suicide.

Her father Nageshwar Rao said she had told him over phone on Sunday that she would be coming to their house after washing clothes.

He later received a call from Mr Narasimha, informing him that she was admitted to a hospital as she was bleeding from her nose and ears. By the time her parents reached the hospital, Ms Padmaja was already declared dead. They said her body had injury marks.

The police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and sent the body for autopsy. The police said they were questioning her husband.