This-woman-in-UK put-her-designer-wedding-dress on-eBay for-sale—Because,-She-wants-money-for-divorce-case

Samantha said her wedding day was the best day of her life (Picture: eBay)

Read more: http://metro.co.uk/2016/08/16/bride-puts-wedding-dress-on-ebay-to-pay-for-divorce-from-cheating-scumbag-of-a-husband-6071633/#ixzz4HaCkwzP7