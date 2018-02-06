Woman who went missing in marijuana farm, ends up in reality show

California, February 06: A woman who went missing in a marijuana farm was later found on a TV show- The Bachelor. The bizarre incident took place in California when Rebekah Martinez’ mother reported her missing case at the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. According to her mother, Rebekah went missing in a marijuana farm, where she went to work six days earlier.

The case came to light when Martinez was featured on the North Coast Journal’s report on the misses cases in the country. The report listed details and photographs of the people who had gone missing, asking people to come forward if they had seen them or had any information.

One reader got in touch with the magazine and said that she Rebekah on ABC’s popular reality show-The Bachelor.

The 22-year-old has saw this news and responded via Twitter.

MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted https://t.co/z0venho66p — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

Martinez, has listed her occupation as a ‘nanny’ on The Bachelor show. She has impressed the audience with her hilarious shocked reactions and liveliness.