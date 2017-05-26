Woman’s bag and cash snatched away by an unidentified person while travelling in the Matsyagandha Express

Mangaluru, May 26,2017 : A bag containing valuables and cash belonging to a woman identified as Pratima Satish was snatched away by an unidentified person while travelling in the Matsyagandha Express. The incident which took place on May 22 has come to light quite late.

The woman who resided in Bhandup, Mumbai was travelling towards her native place Suratkal and had boarded the train at Kurla Terminus. A young man who had entered the train when it reached Vidyavihar Junction snatched Pratima’s bag and escaped. A shocked Pratima immediately informed her family members over phone. It has been gathered that the bag contained jewellery weighing 70 gms and a cash of Rs 12000. According to the woman, the jewellery was new and she intended to wear them after offering prayers to the family deity in her native place.

A complaint has been lodged at Thane station and investigations are underway.