Elderly woman’s body found in Delhi’s Hauz Khas lake

New Delhi, Feb 24:The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in the Hauz Khas lake in south Delhi here on Friday afternoon, police said.

“Initial investigation has found no visible injury marks on her body. The police is trying to identify her with the help of local residents,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal told IANS.

“We are also investigating to ascertain whether it is a case of suicide or homicide,” Biswal said.

The body was found by some local residents floating in the lake near the upscale Hauz Khas Village.

