Women activists pull up AIMPLB for opposing PIL on Triple Talaq

Bengaluru/Karnataka, March 31: Showing grave concern over triple talaq, the women activists on Friday slammed the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and said that women have been suffering because of the same.

Social activist Brinda Adige hailed the Supreme Court for agreeing to hear this matter on May 11.

Referring to Article 14, which speaks of equality and prohibits discrimination, Adige said triple talaq has no logical standing.

“Now, it has come to the constitutional bench. The entitlement of the citizens of this nation as a woman is to be free from any form of discrimination, any form of subjugation and get all her rights as said in Article 14 of our constitution,” Adige told ANI.

Meanwhile, women rights activist Pramila Nesargi slammed the AIMPLB for opposing the PIL filed against triple talaq.

“This is the most important and burning topic of the day. Especially it’s about the rights of women and more so it’s a human right matter. Our constitution says about equality before the law, there shall not be any discrimination on the grounds of sex.

This is our fundamental right under the Constitution,” Nesargi told ANI.

The Supreme Court had earlier referred the triple talaq issue to a constitution bench, which will hear the matter on May 11. (ANI)