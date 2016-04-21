Women allowed to enter Maharashtra’s Trimbakeshwar temple

Nashik (Maharashtra), April 21: Signalling a major social change, women on Thursday morning were permitted entry to the Trimbakeshwar temple here, one of the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’ (a devotional object representing Lord Shiva) in the country.

A group of three women activists of the Swarajya Sanghatana led by Vanita Gutte, was allowed to enter the temple amidst tight security.

Bhumata Ranragini Brigade President Trupti Desai, who started the campaign for women’s entry to all places of worship in January, welcomed the development and announced she will visit the temple on Friday.

This sigificant development came 13 days after women were permitted entry to the Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district on April 8.

