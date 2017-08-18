Women employee of Hotel Delhi Aerocity terminated from job after being molested, accused Pawan Dahiya arrested.

New Delhi, August 18: A shocking footage caught on CCTV camera shows, a 33-year-old woman employee from the Delhi Aerocity Hotel being brutally molested by the security manager.

Pawan Dahiya, Security Manager is seen pulling an employer’s saree and dragging her in an alleged attempt of molestation. According to reports, the incident took place on July 29, while the victim’s birthday celebration was going on in the hotel, the accused Pawan Dahiya, assaulted her and called her for physical relationship.

The CCTV footage also reveals that while the incident happens, another staff member was standing next to the victim, doing nothing to stop the manager, and in seen leaving the room later.

Pawan Dahiya, the accused security manager has been arrested, said Dependra Pathak, Chief Public Relations Officer of Delhi Police.

The woman reported the whole incident to the Human Resource (HR) Department of the hotel, but no action has been taken against the accused.

The victim had been working in the guest relations section of the hotel for the last two years. Talking to the media, the woman stated that “I have been terminated from the job now.” Only a warning letter was given to him, the victim added.