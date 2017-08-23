Women employees constituted 27 per cent of workforce in ISRO behind India’s acclaimed Mars Orbiter Mission

Mysuru, Aug 23:Ms B P Dakshayani, Group Director Flight Dynamics Group, ISRO Satellite Centre, said that Women employees constituted 27 per cent in Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and most of them were involved in design and development of Satelites.

Speaking at a Special Interactive Session with Women Scientists of ISRO, the Women behind India’s acclaimed Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), Mangalyaan Mission organsied by the CII here last evening,she said women are also involved in design and development of all launch vehicles including PSLV and GSLV.

“At the outset there is no disparity that ladies to be restricted to particular work; we don’t see any gender bias in our organization.

” There are nearly 70 women who are also in decision making.

In ISRO, as on January 2017, there are 2413 employees including 648 women which is nearly 27 per cent.

Women are also working as program Directors, Group Directors, division heads and section head.

One should be passion for whatever they do, they should be hard working and need to acquire require skill and keep updating knowledge in any profession.

“If we plan things well in advance with cooperation and understanding from family and have passion to work we can manage family and work very easily.

For our success family support was beyond our expectation,” she added.

Ms S Padmasree, Deputy Project Director – Sensors Subsystem, ISRO Satellite Centre, said that to be success in the profession family support is very important.

Without proper family support it is difficult to excel in any profession.

Besides support from family we had good team members who were very co-operative and motivating.

They also used to inspire us; due to all these we never had stress at all.

Even when we commit mistakes they used to tell us if we do work mistakes bound to happen.

” We also had huge support from family members including husband, in-laws, mother and brother.

We should also know how to manage family; we should not just keep on expecting we should also give in return.

Dedication and hardwork always rewarded, there is no shortcut for hardwork.

You may be little below, if you dedicate you will definitely can achieve.

She also mentioned that the family support especially the joint family which she is in helped her a lot,” she added.

Ms Supriya Ramdasi, Convenor, Women Initiatives, CII Mysuru and COO, Plansee India HPM said recent study by World Bank shows Only 27 per cent of India’s workforce is female – far below the world average of 50 per cent.

We are way behind even some of our neighbouring countries Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

In terms of ranking – India ranks 120th among 131 nations in women workforce.

The contribution towards the GDP of India from Women is at a mere 17 per cent, whereas the global average is 37 per cent.