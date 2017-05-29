Women Empowerment?: Five of 28 highest-paid Trump Admin staff are women

New York, May 29: Taking a fast stride towards the way of women empowerment, five of the 28 highest paid employees in the President Trump administration are women.

The development will take place post the resignation of deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland, reported The Hill.

Trump has been under scan since the election over the appointment of his cabinet members, with critics highlighting moments in the White House featuring only men.

However, Trump’s senior counsellor Kellyanne Conway, who was also his campaign manager, gave examples to oppose the criticism.

Conway clarified that the female staff are seen and their voices are heard, adding that they are asked for opinions and ideas.

(ANI)