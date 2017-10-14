Women from decent families won’t step into Sabarimala even if court lifts temple restriction: TDB chief Prayar Gopalakrishnan

Pathanamthitta/ Kerala, October 14: Prayar Gopalakrishnan, Travancore Devasom Board chief, asserted that women from decent families won’t enter Sabarimala even if the apex court removes the ban on their entry inside the temple.

He said that there was nothing personal in his comment adding that both safety and rituals are equally important. According to media reports, he was quoted, “Even if the court says that women aged between 10 and 50 can enter Sabarimala, we are sure that no members from a dignified family will step in.”

He slammed at the critics saying, “Don’t try to make Sabarimala Thailand.”

The Travancore Devasom Board chief claimed that if women are allowed to enter the temple, Sabarimala would turn into a tourist destination.

He asked if everyone was trying to make Sabarimala a Thailand by making women between the age of 10 to 50 climb uphill under the challenging weather conditions without any safety.

Goplakrishnan expressed his views when Supreme Court decided to refer the matter relating to women’s entry in Sabarimala temple to its larger Constitution Bench.

He also reiterated that women of menstruating age shouldn’t be permitted to enter the temple premises.

A three judge bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Banumathi had passed the order. Including the women’s entry restrictions to temple, several questions were framed to be dealt with by the Constitution Bench.

The apex court is looking on the matter if restriction violate the rights for women under the Constitution and if it amounts to discrimination against them.

Sabarimala temple, situated in Pathanamthitta district, restricts entry of women aged between 10 and 50. The court, in January 2016, had questioned the ban and claimed that it couldn’t be allowed under the Constitution.