Women to get 33 percent reservation to women in state police force

New Delhi, Mar 18: Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the demand for women police force in increasing day by day and he has asked states to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in police force. Replying to the debate on Demands for Grants under the Control of Ministry of Home Affairs for 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha, Mr Singh said he has talked to the Chief Ministers of the states for this and has written letters in this regard. The Home Minister said it will enhance the much needed security of women also. The Lok Sabha passed the Demands for Grants under the Control of Ministry of Home Affairs for 2017-18 with voice vote negating all the cut motions.