Women in 60s on legal war, to become pregnant using her dead daughter’s frozen eggs, getting closer to victory
The Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority had argued that, while it was sympathetic to the plight of the woman and her 59-year-old husband to “keep their daughter’s memory alive,” it had acted “lawfully and rationally” by not allowing the eggs to be brought to the US to be transplanted into Mrs. M., as the daughter hadn’t provided full written consent. But Mrs. M.’s lawyer explained that if the appeals court didn’t overturn the High Court’s ruling, those eggs would “simply be allowed to perish”—and the High Court agreed the case was compelling enough to be sent back to the HFEA for reconsideration, which is where the decision once more lies. Mrs. M. and her husband weren’t in court for Thursday’s ruling, the Daily Star notes. Here’s how women are getting pregnant at 50—without IVF.
Source: newser.com