Women inmates celebrate Ganpati festival in Kalyan jail

Thane, Sep 13 : With people across Maharashtra busy celebrating the Ganpati festival, women inmates at a prison here also left no stone unturned to express devotion to their favourite elephant-headed God.
The Aadharwadi jail at Kalyan in the district came alive as around 60 women inmates along with their minor children, aged 1-5, recited and heard bhajans and other devotional songs to celebrate the festival.
A local group of bhajan singers, led by 82-year-old Sandhya Ranade, conducted the event during the weekend in the jail premises.

“I have been teaching in the Aadharwadi school (located nearby) for long and I have a special love for the people there. This inspired me to perform for the female inmates of the jail,” Ranade said.
She said they also want to organise a similar programme in Thane Central Jail also.

