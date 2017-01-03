Women ‘s association take on goondas in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area

New Delhi, Jan 3:There might be varying assessment of the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Mission, but winds of change are certainly blowing in the predominantly Muslim residential locality of Ghaffar Manazil in Jamia Nagar, thanks to its women.

Plagued by a dysfunctional men-dominated Resident Welfare Association (RWA), women of Ghaffar Manzil residential area are taking up cudgels against the goonda and status quoist elements, who had so far foiled all attempts for change.

Their resolve got further strengthened after around 200 goondas hired by these anti-change elements last week destroyed the greenery planted by them on the garbage site, which was a sore to the eyes of people in the locality.

The site was shifted a bit farther from the locality to a wider area on the road, where it was more convenient for the municipality truck to come and lift the garbage.

The locality, flanked by green stretches of Jamia University and the UP Irrigation department land on both sides of its main road, was a saving grace for the otherwise jungle of concrete that Jamia Nagar has turned into.