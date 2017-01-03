Women ‘s association take on goondas in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area

January 3, 2017 | By :
Women 's association take on goondas in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area

New Delhi, Jan 3:There might be varying assessment of the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Mission, but winds of change are certainly blowing in the predominantly Muslim residential locality of Ghaffar Manazil in Jamia Nagar, thanks to its women.
Plagued by a dysfunctional men-dominated Resident Welfare Association (RWA), women of Ghaffar Manzil residential area are taking up cudgels against the goonda and status quoist elements, who had so far foiled all attempts for change.
Their resolve got further strengthened after around 200 goondas hired by these anti-change elements last week destroyed the greenery planted by them on the garbage site, which was a sore to the eyes of people in the locality.
The site was shifted a bit farther from the locality to a wider area on the road, where it was more convenient for the municipality truck to come and lift the garbage.
The locality, flanked by green stretches of Jamia University and the UP Irrigation department land on both sides of its main road, was a saving grace for the otherwise jungle of concrete that Jamia Nagar has turned into.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
After  Rajasthan and Haryana’s Mewat incident , hair braids being cut mysteriously in Kangan Heri village of west Delhi’s Chhawla area
Man allegedly stabbed to death by two persons after he stopped them from using drugs inside a public toilet in outer Delhi’s Nangloi
Dera head along with 6 others arrested with tune of Rs 75 lakh in the Basant Avenue area
Mewat Gang, criminal nabbed in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area
Delhi’s Patiala House Court asks for report on allegation that BJP MP KC Patel had raped a lawyer at his house
Why Arvind Kejriwal and AAP party have lost Delhi’s trust during MCD elections 2017
Top