Women safety: Forget carrying pepper spray or other weapons, wear ElectroShoe while moving out

Hyderabad/ Telangana, September 14: Moved by 2012 Nirbhaya rape case, Siddharth Mandala, a 18-year-old high school graduate designed ‘ElectroShoe’ – a product for women to prevent themselves from perpetrators of crimes.

Mandala explained the concept behind the ‘ElectroShoe’ and said that his invention can help women protect themselves. “I was 12 years old when the Delhi rape incident took place. I remember my mom joining the march for the Nirbhaya. Then I thought why I shouldn’t work on something productive rather than playing games, I have taken it as a challenge I thought it as a game and defeating it. I explained my concept to my friend Abhishek and we started it, while testing it I got electric shocks and my friend also received an injury. But, keeping all aside we have made it successful,” he added.

He also said that on average the ElectroShoe can produce 0.1 amp electricity which helps in electrocuting the perpetrators of crime, whenever someone tries to attack a woman she just need to kick him and it gives him strong electric shock and sends an alert message to nearby police station and family members.

“The power source required to run the shoe is the more woman walks it produces mechanical energy and converts into electrical energy and stores into the rechargeable battery. My main motive was that it has to be with woman every time because they can forget carrying pepper spray or electrical devices but they will surely wear footwear while moving out,” he said.

(ANI)