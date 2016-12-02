Women Trafficking: Bail granted to ex-army officer

New Delhi, Dec 2: A court here granted bail to retired Col. Ajay Ahlawat, arrested for his alleged role in trafficking of foreign women and running a high-profile escort service racket.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain granted bail to Ahlawat on the ground of parity observing that the co-accused P.N. Sanyal is already out on bail.

Directing him to furnish a personal bond of Rs one lakh and a surety of like amount, the court also said that he should not influence witnesses, tamper with evidence and or interfere in ongoing investigation.

The bail plea was strongly opposed by the Delhi Police on the ground of serious allegations, but defence counsel Pradeep Rana claimed that his client was implicated in the case.

Rana also told the court that his client had surrendered himself before the court on November 10, adding that co-accused Sanyal has already granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

Sanyal was arrested on July 19 from his flat in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave.

–IANS