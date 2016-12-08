Only women wearing sari will be allowed in Padmanabhaswamy temple: Kerala High Court

Kochi, Dec 08: The Kerala high court on Thursday banned women from to wearing salwar kameez and churidar inside the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvanathapuram.

As per the traditions of the temple, women devotees have to wear a mundu (dhoti) over their waist if they are attired in salwar or churidar.

Only those women clad in saris would be allowed inside the temple, said the court.

Earlier on November 30, 2016, temple executive officer K N Satheesh had allowed women to visit the temple wearing churidar. The decision was protested by a certain section of the temple authority and common devotees as well.