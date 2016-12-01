Women’s T20 Asia Cup : Mithali Raj helps India to enter final

Bangkok, Dec 01: Mithali Raj continued her rich vein of form to help India storm into the finals of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 by defeating Sri Lanka by 52 runs at the AIT Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Raj (62) slammed the ninth fifty of her Twenty20 International career to propel India to a challenging 121 for 4, after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur elected to bat in 12th game of the tournament.

The 33-year-old smashed six boundaries during the course of her innings. Cameos from Smriti Mandhana (21 off 28) and later, Veda Krishnamurthy (21 off 23) also helped India to register their best total of the tournament.

Chasing the target, Sri Lanka could only manage 69 for the loss of nine wickets in their stipulated quota of 20 overs, thereby losing out on the finals berth.

The highlight of India’s bowling was the spinners’ performance who didn’t allow the Lankan batters to score freely.

Etka Bisht stood out, triggering a middle-order collapse and finishing with figures of eight for 3.

India will next lock horns with Nepal on Friday at the same ground.

(ANI)