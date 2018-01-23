Women’s T20I series against South Africa: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India

Delhi, Jan 23: All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women cricket team in the T20I series against South Africa which is to begin from February 13.

Smriti Mandhana has been named the vice-captain of the squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

India will play five T20Is after the completion of the ODI series.

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Match schedule: February 13 – 1st T20 (Potchefstroom); February 16 – 2nd T20 (East London); February 18 – 3rd T20 (Johannesburg); February 21 – 4th T20 (Centurion); February 24 – 5th T20 (Cape Town)

