Women’s Tennis Association removes the name of suspended Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova 

Moscow, October 24: Suspended Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova was removed from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings, according to a report on the organisation’s website on Monday.

Last week, Sharapova, 29, was in 93rd place in the rankings, reports Efe.

She is serving a two-year suspension for the violation of anti-doping regulations since January 26. However, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on October 4 to reduce her suspension term from 24 to 15 months.

The former World No.1 is now eligible to officially return to tennis courts starting April 26 next year.

Due to the ban, the silver medallist at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, had to miss the 2016 Rio Games, held in August.

In December, Sharapova will take part in an exhibition match in Madrid against 2016 French Open winner Spaniard Garbine Muguruza.

The nearest Grand Slam tournament, the 2017 French Open, is scheduled to be held from May 28-June 11.

Sharapova will not have time to earn enough tournament points to join the Grand Slam tournament in France.

Hence the wildcard is her only chance to play at the prestigious event.

–IANS

sam/dg