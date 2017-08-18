Wondering how a child or adult could commit suicide after playing Blue Whale Challenge: Delhi HC

New Delhi, August 18: ‘Blue Whale Challenge’, the deadly game won’t be banned in our country. The Delhi High Court, yesterday, had refused the internet organisations to remove the life threatening game from their platforms. According to media reports, the bench had even asked the Centre if they had issued any methods to prohibit the game from being downloaded.

Blue Whale Challenge: An internet game where its administrators put in several tasks for the players in a 50-day time period. The final challenge for the player is to commit suicide. The game is claimed to be played in several countries and the end result is players commit suicide. Recently, the game is being downloaded in India too. Some suicides and suicidal attempts reported in the country are alleged to be the after effect of playing Blue Whale Challenge.

Gita Mittal, acting Chief Justice and Justice C Hari Shankar asserted that they wonder how children and adult could choose the ultimate step just by a mere command given through a game. The court, thus, made the observations after hearing a petition filed by advocate Gurmeet Singh. Singh had sought the internet giants for an immediate action to prevent further uploading of anything related to the game. Singh was questioned by the judges asking if there was any suicide case reported in Delhi that was caused after trying the Blue Whale Challenge.

Singh, in his petition, has included that Delhi Police must be asked to appoint a five member team to keep a regular monitoring over the internet giants.