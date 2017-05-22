Won’t compromise over quality of roads and government building, Chhattisgarh CM Dr Raman Singh 

Raipur/Chhattisgarh, May 22: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh on Monday presaged that his government will not compromise over quality in regard with construction of roads and government building in the state.

The Chief Minister attested that if the quality pass is discovered then the concerned authority will be suspended. The choice was made by Singh amid an audit meeting of the Public Work Department (PWD) tries.

Singh amid the meeting, which was directed at his habitation took cognisance of the work advance of the Raipur-Bilaspur four path extend, the Rajnandgaon Flyover, Raipur-Durg and Raipur Dhamtari street augmenting, Bhopal-Patalam – Bijapur street and the development of different state streets and extensions.

Open Works Minister Rajesh Moonat, Chief Secretary Vivek Dhand, Principal Secretary Aman Kumar Singh, Secretary Public Works Subodh Kumar Singh and other senior officers were available in the meeting

In the meeting, a proposition to pronounce Raipur’s Vijaynagar-Visakhapatnam street as the national roadway was additionally tabled.

In the meeting, Singh said that in the occupant monetary year 2017-18 his administration has offered an endorsement to PWD ventures worth 2500 crore of the office.

The Chief Minister likewise coordinated to quicken the work of expressway which is being worked from Raipur railroad station to focal old rail line. (ANI)