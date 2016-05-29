Won’t let nation go on wrong path even if some things remain undone: PM

Davangere (Karnataka), May 29: Slamming those questioning his government’s performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his two-year dispensation had initiated over 700 schemes and even if some tasks remain undone, “I will not let the nation go on the wrong path”.

Addressing a public meeting here as part of ‘vikas parv’ (development festival) on completion of two years of his government, he asserted that he would “never go on the path of sins” as he charged that the previous government had “yielded” to pressure from various lobbies, including diesel and petrol ones.

Slamming the critics who “started questioning his work” even when he had not seen my office properly, Modi said his government’s programmes are mostly for the benefit of farmers and poor people, besides ending the role of middlemen, including in jobs.

“My government had not completed even one week in office and some people started questioning its work. We were asked to give account. There are some people in this country who talk of democracy but don’t believe in the government elected by the people. They cannot digest (NDA coming to power). They wonder where from I came. I have come from this land, from among you,” he said.

“Whatever I have done during the last two years has been for the welfare of the people only. Some people say Modi does not do big things,” he said.

Accusing the previous government of “extending big favours” to few people, Modi asked, “should I commit the same sin? Should I go on the wrong path? When you have blessed me, there is no need for me to go on that path of sin. Even if one or two things remain undone, I will not let the nation go on the wrong path.”

His remarks come against the backdrop of continuous criticism and questioning by Congress and some other parties over his government’s performance.

He enlisted a number of programmes initiated in various fields and said a “change” can be felt in the country and that he wanted to take the country to new heights for which he required people’s support.

He mentioned various schemes for the farmers like Crop Insurance and Irrigation scheme, talked about programmes like opening of bank accounts for the poor and insurance schemes for them as well as his endeavour to give LPG connections to five crore poor people over the next three years.

He also talked about his government’s effort to ensure early payment of dues by sugar mills to sugarcane farmers and launch of E-platform to enable farmers to sell their produce online anywhere in the country for a better price.

The Prime Minister also spoke about scrapping of about 1200 “obsolete” laws and doing away with the requirement of interview for Class III and IV government jobs.