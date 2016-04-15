Won’t tolerate filthy words against religion: Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka, Apr.15: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said everybody needs to exercise tolerance as it is essential for the country's uninterrupted development. The Prime Minister, who was speaking on the occasion of the Pahela Baishakh at her official residence, said development can only be done if there is a peaceful environment in the country. Hasina also said the country's GDP growth is poised to reach 7.05 percent in the current fiscal year alongside a rise in the per capita income as there was a peaceful environment over the last one year, reports Daily Star. She said the people across the country, including rural areas, are celebrating the Bangla New Year, with much festivity. Hasina expressed hope that the New Year would bring more peace and prosperity for Bangladesh. She said it is not at all acceptable to write something, which hurts the religious sentiments of others. “But if anyone writes filthy words against our religion, why should we tolerate that?” asked Hasina. The Prime Minister also hoped that the pace of socio-economic development in various fields would continue. She mentioned that her government for the first time in the history of the country introduced Baishakhi allowance much to the joy of the public servants.