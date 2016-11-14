Work hard to ensure AIADMK’s victory in the upcoming by-elections : Jayalalithaa

Chennai, Nov 14: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has urged her supporters and fans to work hard to ensure the ruling party AIADMK’s, victory in the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Jayalalithaa, in a signed statement, said that she had a “rebirth” because of the prayers of millions of her supporters and well wishers.

I have taken a rebirth with the prayers of party cadres and people – Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) November 13, 2016

The AIADMK chief said that she was happy to share the information that she had received the blessings of people in Tamil Nadu, other states and other countries too.

What can harm me when I have your love. I am waiting to completely recover and resume my work for people – Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) November 13, 2016

I Request people of TN to vote for AIADMK in Aravarakurichi, Thiruparankundram , Pondicherry and Tanjore – Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) November 13, 2016

She said she was waiting to resume normal work after getting well soon.

What can harm me when I have your love. I am waiting to completely recover and resume my work for people – Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) November 13, 2016

The 68-year-old Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospitals with fever and dehydration on September 22.

The doctors later said she needed a longer stay at the hospital as she was suffering from infection and put her on respiratory support.

Jayalalithaa urged the AIADMK activists to work hard so that the party candidates won in the November 19 assembly by-elections in Aravakuruchi, Thanjavur and Tiruparankundram constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Nellithope in Puducherry.