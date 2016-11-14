Work hard to ensure AIADMK’s victory in the upcoming by-elections : Jayalalithaa

Chennai, Nov 14: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has urged her supporters and fans to work hard to ensure the ruling party AIADMK’s, victory in the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Jayalalithaa, in a signed statement, said that she had a “rebirth” because of the prayers of millions of her supporters and well wishers.

The AIADMK chief said that she was happy to share the information that she had received the blessings of people in Tamil Nadu, other states and other countries too.

She said she was waiting to resume normal work after getting well soon.

The 68-year-old Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospitals with fever and dehydration on September 22.

The doctors later said she needed a longer stay at the hospital as she was suffering from infection and put her on respiratory support.

Jayalalithaa urged the AIADMK activists to work hard so that the party candidates won in the November 19 assembly by-elections in Aravakuruchi, Thanjavur and Tiruparankundram constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Nellithope in Puducherry.

