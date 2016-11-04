Workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal stages protest over the ‘anti-Sikh’ riots in 1984 

New Delhi, November 4: Outside the Congress’ office in the national capital, the Workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had staged a protest over the 1984 ‘anti-Sikh’ riots on Friday.

Anti-Congress slogans were raised in the protest. The protestors demanded justice for the victims of the 1984 riots, during the march.

The protestors, expressed her anguish saying all she wanted was justice to be given at the earliest.

“It has been 32 years that we have fighting for justice. But we have still not got any justice. What the least Sonia Gandhi can do is to remove the workers and leaders from the Congress Party who killed thousands of Sikhs,” one of the protestors told ANI.

“The government should tell us are we not the citizens of this country. If we are Indian citizens then why are we not getting the justice? Why Sikhs are not getting justice?” said another protestor.

Later on police detained many of the protestors.

A total of 3,325 people were killed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states in the riots after former prime minister Indira Gandhi was shot dead by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Delhi alone accounted for 2,733 deaths. (ANI)