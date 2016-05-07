Working with Ilayaraja fun: Kamal Haasan

Chennai, May 7: Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, who has collaborated with composer Ilayaraja after a decade for upcoming trilingual “Sabaash Naidu”, says it’s always fun working with the maestro.

“Working with Raja fun as ever. Ready to trod the untrodden. Looking forward to that date. When TN meets LA District 78 of LA (sic),” Haasan wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The film, a spin-off of the popular character Balram Naidu from 2010 Tamil comedy “Dasavatharama, marks the return of Haasan as the RAW operative.

To be directed by T.K Rajeev Kumar, the film will go on the floors on May 16 in the U.S

Also starring Shruti Haasan, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Saurabh Shukla and Ananth Mahadevan, the film will be simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.