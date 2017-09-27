World acknowledges India as fastest growing economy: Rajnath Singh rejects Yashwant Sinha’s critique on Indian economic policies

New Delhi, September 27: Home Minister Rajnath Singh rejected senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha’s critique on Indian economic policies. Rajnath asserted that the country’s image is very strong internationally.

Rajnath said, “The world acknowledges India is the fastest growing economy. No one should forget it. Our image at the international level is very strong.” Rajnath expressed his view while he was briefing reporters on Union Cabinet’s decisions.

Sinha had criticised the state of Indian economy in a newspaper article and claimed that the economy is sinking. He added that the economy is in distress and the 2016 demonetisation has proved to be an “unmitigated economic disaster”.

Sinha mentioned Arun Jaitley as ‘lucky Finance Minister’, adding that he has made the Indian economy a ‘mess’. The former finance minister of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Sinha said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims he has seen poverty from close quarters (and) his finance minister is working over-time to make sure that all Indians also see it from equally close quarters.”

Illustrating today’s Indian economy, Sinha asserted, “private investment has shrunk as never before in two decades while industrial production has all but collapsed.”

Sinha added, “Agriculture is in distress, construction industry, a big employer of the work force, is in the doldrums, the rest of the service sector is also in the slow lane, exports have dwindled, sector after sector of the economy is in distress.”

Sinha claimed, “I have handled the Ministry of Finance and know how much hard work there is in that ministry alone. Finance Ministry, in the best of times, calls for the undivided attention of its boss if the job has to be properly done. In challenging times it becomes more than a 24/7 job. Naturally, even a superman like Jaitley could not do justice to the task.”

“I shall be failing in my national duty if I did not speak up even now,” said Sinha adding, “I am also convinced that (it) reflects the sentiments of a large number of people in the BJP and elsewhere who are not speaking up out of fear.”