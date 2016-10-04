On World Animal Day,stand up against animal cruelty

NewDelhi,Oct4:Animal Awareness Day is marked on October 4.

It asks for a better future for all animals. The day is marked, organizers say, by more than 1,000 events in 100 countries.

The organizers ask those interested to send a selfie to info@worldanimalday.org.uk — presumably one involving an animal.

October 4 is also the day commemorating St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

Animals also have an equal right to be alive and well on this earth.So be kind and considerate to animals.