On World Animal Day,stand up against animal cruelty

October 4, 2016 | By :

NewDelhi,Oct4:Animal Awareness Day is marked on October 4.

 It asks for a better future for all animals. The day is marked, organizers say, by more than 1,000 events in 100 countries.

The organizers ask those interested to send a selfie to info@worldanimalday.org.uk — presumably one involving an animal.

October 4 is also the day commemorating St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
Animals also have an equal right to be alive and well on this earth.So be kind and considerate to animals.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Purple foods with anthocyanins becomes health trend in the world over
World driest Atacama desert in Chile , flowers bloom over unusual rainfall and climate change
Is it the end of the world from the heavens? Planet Nibaru on collision course with Earth says conspiracy theorists ,an apocalyptic prophecy
Former world champion Tejaswini Sawant won the 50m rifle 3 position gold at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial national shooting championships in Delhi
 Men across the world struggle with achieving a work-family balance just as much as women do
World Food Prize 2017 laureate congratulated by agricultural scientist Prof. Swaminathan
Top