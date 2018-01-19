World Baloch Organisation re-launches #FreeBalochistan campaign in UK taxis

January 19, 2018 | By :
UK's iconic black taxis are once again carrying slogans - "Free Balochistan from human rights abuses", in an attempt to highlight the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

London, Jan 19: The World Baloch Organisation (WBO) on Friday relaunched its #FreeBalochistan human rights campaign on black taxis in London and elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

UK’s iconic black taxis are once again carrying slogans – “Free Balochistan from human rights abuses”, in an attempt to highlight the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

The Pakistan military has been involved in gross human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and torture.

This comes two months after the Government of Pakistan demanded that the UK government and Transport for London remove “#FreeBalochistan” and “Stop Enforced disappearances” adverts from UK taxis.

In response to Pakistan’s request, the Transport for London ordered the adverts to be removed from taxis within 24 hours, on the grounds that they violated its advertising policy. The WBO maintained that it had not violated any policy and vowed to challenge the decision.

The WBO has also been running an advertising campaign in New York City, where several billboards at the iconic Times Square, displayed similar slogans during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The billboards gained attention from the international media and millions watching the event from around the world.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
UK: Thieves ram car into supermarket, Steals ATM machine
Sexuality Transmitted bugs spreading in UK
Instagram account promoting the sale of Knives, disguised as lipstick and combs for young women  
UK appoints ‘Minister for loneliness’ to tackle isolation
‘Bad deal’ embassy; Donald Trump cancels UK trip
Lois Chilvers ten year old girl catches biggest goldfish of 2.4 kg, creates UK record
Top