World Chess Champion Title: Magnus Carlsen beats Sergey Karjakin

New York, Dec 2 : Norway’s Magnus Carlsen has defeated Russia’s Sergey Karjakin via tie-break to retain his World Champion title. Carlsen emerged victorious after four tie-break games, defeating Karjakin 9-7.

Karjakin lost in the third and fourth tie-break games here on Thursday, reports Tass.

Their overall score after 12 games played was tied at 6-6 and both Grandmasters played a series of tie-break games to determine the new world champion.

In line with the official FIDE (World Chess Federation) regulations, the tie-break stage begins with four rapid games, which are played with 25 minutes granted for each player per game and 10 seconds added after each move.

