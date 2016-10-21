World Cup Football 2018: ‘Russia’s readiness for adequate level

Kazan (Russia), Oct 21 : The majority of Russian football arenas selected to host matches of the 2018 World Cup matches have an adequate level of preparedness and raise no concerns, Alexei Sorokin, director general of Russia-2018 Local OrganiSing Committee (LOC), has said.

“We have neither major concerns, nor any anxieties,” Sorokin said on Thursday, reports Tass.

“To be sincere, however, I can tell you that we have delays in the construction of the stadium in Samara, but on the whole the situation has straightened out. The (stadium) construction in St. Petersburg regained its pace and we are expecting it to be commissioned in December.”

Speaking about the preparation and construction works in Samara, Sorokin said “there is a delay, which can be compensated”.

“We have ample time as the commission term is December 2017, which means that we have more than a year,” he said.

“There was a minor drawback due to variety of reasons, but the current tempo is satisfactory.”

The city of Samara is one of the 11 Russian cities selected to host the matches for the 2018 World Cup.

The stadium in the city of Samara, which was founded in 1586 and boasts a current population of 1.13 million, has a planned 45,000-seat capacity.

Samara is a major transport hub thanks to its international airport, major railway station and busy river port.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football championship after the country won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The 2018 World Cup matches will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities throughout Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

